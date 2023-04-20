Fort Pierce choir raising money to perform at Carnegie Hall in New York

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — It's a trip that’s five years in the making. And now, it looks like the Lincoln Park Academy Chorale will be heading to Carnegie Hall to perform.

For many of the students, it is their first trip to New York City. And because of the COVID-19 pandemic, it's the choir's first major performance trip.

They have raised $22,000 and they are hoping for at least $45,000 to fund their five-day trip.

To donate, you can go to their fundraiser at Big Apple Pizza on April 26 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., or click here and follow these steps:

