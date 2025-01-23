Foods of the Future tour, BOGO Thursdays at South Florida Fair

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Fairgoers, get ready to save big and taste the future!

The South Florida Fair has a new promotion called BOGO Thursdays, plus a mouthwatering "Foods of the Future" tour that's sure to delight adventurous eaters.

WPTV reporter T.A. Walker tries sweet pickle shake

BOGO Thursdays

On Jan. 23 and Jan. 30, visitors can take advantage of the buy-one-get-one free deal on admission tickets. Purchase one ticket, and your guest gets in for free. There are more ways to save at the fair.

Every food vendor on the fairgrounds will offer BOGO food deals, so you can double up on all your favorite fair snacks (restricted menu items).

Ride credits are half-off, giving thrill-seekers more for their money.

And if you've purchased an advance discount ticket, you can still bring a guest for free on these special days.

Taste the Future

For foodies, the "Foods of the Future" tour is a can't-miss experience, featuring 11 inventive and futuristic dishes spread across the fairgrounds. Visitors can try them all in one day and vote for their favorite from Jan. 17–27.

Highlights of the menu include:



Deep Fried Cosmic Brownie

Galactic Strawberry Lemonade Donut

Flamin' Hot Cheetos Corn Dog

Milky Way Sweet Pickle Shake

Out of This World Chocolate Chip Chicken & Waffle

Each dish pushes the boundaries of fair food, blending bold flavors and unexpected twists. Participants who complete the tour get to vote for the most futuristic and delicious item of the fair.

Illusionist Shows Daily

Illusionist Josh Knotts has several interactive shows daily.

WATCH: Illusionist steals the show at South Florida Fair

