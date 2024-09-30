Foodies! West Palm Beach GreenMarket returns Saturday

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Get Ready to celebrate, foodies!

The West Palm Beach GreenMarket is back this weekend. With 130+ vendors and a "Seasoned to Perfection" theme, this year's market is set to be the largest and most diverse ever.

The West Palm Beach GreenMarket has been recognized three years in a row as one of the best farmers markets by USA Today's 10 Best Reader's Choice.

Now in its 30th year, this year's theme is "Seasoned to Perfection," which organizers said is a nod to the "Market's mix of unique and diverse offerings in food, art, entertainment and more!"

This will be the largest market in its history with over 130 vendors that include baked goods, fresh produce, specialty items, teas, plants, and more (even options for vegans).

Several vendors we talked to credit the GreenMarket for growing their business.

Chef Rasheed Shihada of Olive Oil of the World said he is expanding to a brick-and-mortar store in North Palm Beach because of the market.

New vendors include:

4 Degrees Café

Atlantic Crab and Seafood

Bearing Fruit Tropicals

Celo's Bread Basket

Funky Donkey Burritos

Jupiter Donuts

KONES

Linny's Cinnamon Sugar Loaf

Pizza Mike

Produce Buddies

Quail Quest

Worthy Family Farms

Rick's Banana Whips

Rollup NYC

Solchiki and Sweet Lady J Cookies

Back this year is the Master Chef Showcase competition. It highlights food from local chefs and vendors and people get to taste their creations. Limited tickets will be sold. The showcase occurs on the second Saturday of each month.

The West Palm Beach GreenMarket opens Saturday, Oct. 5 from 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. on the Great Lawn at 100 North Clematis Street in West Palm Beach. There will be a grand opening celebration at 10 a.m.

The farmers market runs weekly, except for March 22 in lieu of the Palm Beach International Boat Show.