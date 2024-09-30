Watch Now
Foodies! West Palm Beach GreenMarket returns Saturday

Experience the Best! Recognized as USA TODAY’s Best Farmers Market, the West Palm Beach GreenMarket returns Saturday. This morning, T.A. Walker is shining a light on this year’s theme, “Seasoned to Perfection.” This market is what makes us proud to call this place home.
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Get Ready to celebrate, foodies!

The West Palm Beach GreenMarket is back this weekend. With 130+ vendors and a "Seasoned to Perfection" theme, this year's market is set to be the largest and most diverse ever.

The West Palm Beach GreenMarket has been recognized three years in a row as one of the best farmers markets by USA Today's 10 Best Reader's Choice.

Now in its 30th year, this year's theme is "Seasoned to Perfection," which organizers said is a nod to the "Market's mix of unique and diverse offerings in food, art, entertainment and more!"

This will be the largest market in its history with over 130 vendors that include baked goods, fresh produce, specialty items, teas, plants, and more (even options for vegans).

West Palm Beach GreenMarket returns with 16 new vendors

Several vendors we talked to credit the GreenMarket for growing their business.

Chef Rasheed Shihada of Olive Oil of the World said he is expanding to a brick-and-mortar store in North Palm Beach because of the market.

New vendors include:

4 Degrees Café
Atlantic Crab and Seafood
Bearing Fruit Tropicals
Celo's Bread Basket
Funky Donkey Burritos
Jupiter Donuts
KONES
Linny's Cinnamon Sugar Loaf
Pizza Mike
Produce Buddies
Quail Quest
Worthy Family Farms
Rick's Banana Whips
Rollup NYC
Solchiki and Sweet Lady J Cookies

Back this year is the Master Chef Showcase competition. It highlights food from local chefs and vendors and people get to taste their creations. Limited tickets will be sold. The showcase occurs on the second Saturday of each month.

The West Palm Beach GreenMarket opens Saturday, Oct. 5 from 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. on the Great Lawn at 100 North Clematis Street in West Palm Beach. There will be a grand opening celebration at 10 a.m.

The farmers market runs weekly, except for March 22 in lieu of the Palm Beach International Boat Show.

