FOODIES: Deals on dining in Delray Beach

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — Forks up, foodies!

Delray Beach is dishing out delicious deals this September. T.A. Walker is shining a light and digging into the details of Restaurant Month, finding you the perfect place to unwind.

Restaurant sales are sluggish in South Florida during the month of September. Kids are back to school, families are getting into their new routines, and the snowbirds haven't started flocking down for the winter.

The Delray Downtown Development Authority has organized the 9th annual Downtown Delray Restaurant Month to connect you to over 40 eateries to drum up business.

The September deals will vary between multi-course prix fixe lunch and dinner menus, culinary events, happy hours, and cafe deals.

There is a kickoff event on Sunday, Sept. 1 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at The Standard, located at 166 Southeast 2nd Avenue, that will have raffle prizes and a happy hour.