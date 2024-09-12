Food Bank of Palm Beach County needs help packing 200,000 meals for the hungry

LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. — T.A. Walker is shining a light on the volunteer process for packing pasta meal bags at the Palm Beach County Food Bank in preparation for its big event next week.

The organization said one in nine people in Palm Beach County are struggling to get food.

"Unfortunately, this year, we've seen a 31% increase in hunger. That means that 172,000 of our neighbors, that's one in nine of our neighbors are experiencing hunger, one in five children, 51,000 children to help paint a picture," said Andrea Rendon, marketing and communications manager. "So, it's definitely gone a lot worse, unfortunately."

All the more reason the Palm Beach County Food Bank is packing with a purpose.

They have an ambitious community project to address the county's food insecurity issues at the Kravis Center on Tuesday, Sept. 17 and they want volunteers and staff to pack 200,000 meals.

"[We are] so excited to see the community come together. And, you know, it takes a village to help our neighbors in need," said Rose Norzea, community outreach specialist.

Students can earn their community service hours and the food bank is encouraging companies that provide volunteer time off to use their leave. There are two and three-hour shifts. They need help staffing the 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. shift.

After the event, they will send the food out to the community.

"We get [the food] over to our warehouse and our agencies," Palm Beach County Food Bank CEO Jamie Kendall said. "We work with about 200 local agencies that are really our boots on the ground with their feeding programs, and they are able to then get the cases of the pasta to distribute out to families and seniors and people in need."

If you want to help but can't attend the packing event you can donate online, all sponsorship contributions will be matched dollar for dollar up to $200,000.

