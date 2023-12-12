Watch Now
Flying Nutcracker to soar high Saturday

Prepare to be captivated at the Duncan Theatre on Saturday with 'The Flying Nutcracker'! Experience the awe-inspiring artistry of Florida Aerial Dance &amp; Circus Arts as they take you on a gravity-defying journey. This morning T.A. Walker is shining a light on the spectacle.
Posted at 9:45 AM, Dec 12, 2023
STUART, Fla. — Get ready to be mesmerized at the The Flying Nutcracker.

WPTV journalist T.A. Walker descended from the rafters and Shined a Light on the exhilarating performance that defies gravity and dazzles the senses.

Stuart-based Florida Aerial Dance & Circus Arts will take guests on an awe-inspiring gravity-defying journey set to the classic story of the Nutcracker.

The students will perform two shows at the Duncan Theatre on Saturday in Lake Worth Beach. Tickets start at $19. For more information, click here.

