Florida's ManateeFest celebrates 10 years of conservation education with free family fun

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — Florida’s beloved gentle giants will be in the spotlight Saturday, Feb. 7, when Manatee Lagoon – An FPL Eco‑Discovery Center® hosts its 10th annual ManateeFest, a free, family‑friendly celebration of manatees, the Lake Worth Lagoon and environmental conservation.

The milestone marks a decade of Manatee Lagoon serving as a hub for education, wildlife appreciation and community engagement. In 2025, the facility welcomed a record‑breaking 200,000 visitors.

From 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., guests can enjoy live music, eco‑conscious exhibitors, arts and crafts shopping, local food vendors and a slate of activities for all ages. Kids can explore the KidzFunZone, complete Mia the Manatee’s Conservation Mission, play giant sea‑life puzzles and take photos with the manatee mascot herself. The celebration will also feature face painting, coastal cleanup activities and a dedicated relaxation station overlooking picturesque views of the lagoon.

Attendees are invited to visit the Conservation Pledge Station to commit to protecting manatees and their habitats through everyday sustainable actions. Participation includes a commemorative certificate.

Complimentary parking and shuttle services will be available. Additional event details can be found here.

ManateeFest coincides with peak manatee season, when the clean, warm‑water outflow from FPL’s Riviera Beach Next Generation Clean Energy Center draws large groups of manatees seeking refuge from cooler winter waters.

This story was generated in part with the assistance of artificial intelligence and reviewed by a WPTV editor.

