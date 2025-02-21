Florida Championship Wife Carrying Contest to be held at Midnight Sun Festival

LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. — Put on your thinking caps (and maybe some helmets), because the Florida Championship Wife Carrying Contest is back and it’s about to get hilariously competitive.

Set for Sunday, Mar. 2 at the Midnight Sun Festival in Bryant Park, this quirky contest will have you on the edge of your seat (or rolling on the ground with laughter) as couples tackle a wild 280-yard obstacle course while one partner carries the other.

Part of the annual Midnight Sun Festival—which celebrates the vibrant Finnish culture that makes Lake Worth Beach such a gem—this contest is not just a test of strength, but also of balance, strategy, and the occasional husband-wife teamwork. Who will emerge victorious as the ultimate power couple?

The fun kicks off with the festival running from Feb. 28 to March 2, where you can catch live music, sample tasty Finnish dishes (yes, there’s food involved!), and check out a lively beer garden featuring local brews and Finnish favorites. The festival is a delightful way to experience this rich culture—while also figuring out who in your life is strong enough to carry you through life (or at least over a few logs)!

Entry to the festival is just $5 on Friday and $10 on Saturday and Sunday— a steal for all the fun that awaits! Plus, kiddos aged 12 and under can join the festivities for free, making it a great family outing.

And don’t sleep on the culinary contest. Savor the Taste of Finland where you can try your hand at sampling and voting for dishes that’ll have your taste buds dancing.

For all the juicy details and updates, check out www.midnightsunfest.org.

What do you want me to Shine A Light on? What are you most proud of where you live? Email me at tawalker@wptv.com.