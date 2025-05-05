FLORALS FOR MOM: 7 expert tips for creating the perfect Mother’s Day arrangement

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — As Mother’s Day approaches, many are looking for ways to show their appreciation to the special women in their lives. Whether you choose a beautiful bouquet from a local florist or decide to create a personalized arrangement yourself, flowers are a timeless gift that brings joy.

Cressida Lerman, a floral designer at Love's Flower Shop in West Palm Beach, shares her insights on flower arrangements, emphasizing that creating something special for your mom is a wonderful way to express your love.

"Moms love to be reminded they are loved by their kids," Lerman said.

At a recent session at the shop, Lerman highlighted some essential dos and don'ts for anyone looking to craft their own flower arrangements this Mother’s Day. With a few simple tips, you can create a stunning bouquet that is both beautiful and thoughtful.

Tips for Creating Your Own Flower Arrangement

1. Cut Stems at an angle:

Always cut flower stems at a 45-degree angle. This allows for better water absorption and helps keep the flowers fresher for longer.

2. Use cold clean refrigerator water:

Start with fresh, clean water. Hydrangeas and roses thrive in cold water, so consider using water directly from your refrigerator.

3. Remove leaves below waterline:

Strip any leaves that might be submerged in water. This prevents bacterial growth, which can cloud the water and shorten the lifespan of your arrangement.

4. Cut below node:

When trimming your flower stems, cut a few inches below a large node on the stem. This helps the flower take in more water once placed in the vase.

5. Choose an odd number of flowers:

When arranging your bouquet, use an odd number of flowers and varying heights for a more visually appealing design.

6. Manicure the Flowers:

Don’t be afraid to trim away any imperfect petals. Peeling off outer petals of roses that don’t look perfect can enhance the overall appearance of your arrangement.

7. Experiment with Arrangement:

Feel free to adjust the placement of your flowers as you go. This allows you to find the perfect balance and ensures that your mom receives a beautifully designed bouquet.

By following these simple tips from Lerman and Love's Flower Shop, you can create a heartfelt arrangement that is sure to brighten your mom’s day.

To learn more about Love's Flower Shop, click here.

What do you want me to Shine A Light on? What are you most proud of where you live? Email me at tawalker@wptv.com.