FLORALS FOR MOM: 7 expert tips for creating the perfect Mother’s Day arrangement

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — As Mother’s Day approaches, many are looking for ways to show their appreciation to the special women in their lives. Whether you choose a beautiful bouquet from a local florist or decide to create a personalized arrangement yourself, flowers are a timeless gift that brings joy.
Cressida Lerman, a floral designer at Love's Flower Shop in West Palm Beach, shares her insights on flower arrangements, emphasizing that creating something special for your mom is a wonderful way to express your love.
"Moms love to be reminded they are loved by their kids," Lerman said.
At a recent session at the shop, Lerman highlighted some essential dos and don'ts for anyone looking to craft their own flower arrangements this Mother’s Day. With a few simple tips, you can create a stunning bouquet that is both beautiful and thoughtful.
Tips for Creating Your Own Flower Arrangement
1. Cut Stems at an angle:
Always cut flower stems at a 45-degree angle. This allows for better water absorption and helps keep the flowers fresher for longer.
2. Use cold clean refrigerator water:
Start with fresh, clean water. Hydrangeas and roses thrive in cold water, so consider using water directly from your refrigerator.
3. Remove leaves below waterline:
Strip any leaves that might be submerged in water. This prevents bacterial growth, which can cloud the water and shorten the lifespan of your arrangement.
4. Cut below node:
When trimming your flower stems, cut a few inches below a large node on the stem. This helps the flower take in more water once placed in the vase.
5. Choose an odd number of flowers:
When arranging your bouquet, use an odd number of flowers and varying heights for a more visually appealing design.
6. Manicure the Flowers:
Don’t be afraid to trim away any imperfect petals. Peeling off outer petals of roses that don’t look perfect can enhance the overall appearance of your arrangement.
7. Experiment with Arrangement:
Feel free to adjust the placement of your flowers as you go. This allows you to find the perfect balance and ensures that your mom receives a beautifully designed bouquet.
By following these simple tips from Lerman and Love's Flower Shop, you can create a heartfelt arrangement that is sure to brighten your mom’s day.
To learn more about Love's Flower Shop, click here.
