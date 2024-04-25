Flamingo featured on giant Adirondack chair

What to know:



Legacy Place in Palm Beach Gardens is undergoing renovations to make it more walkable. That includes public art installations

A teacher and student from Fusion Academy (located in Legacy Place) designed an oversized Adirondack chair

The chair is located at the traffic circle inside the complex.

On Thursday morning's Shining A Light segment, the students and teachers from Fusion Academy revealed their new Adirondack chair to the public for the first time.

The Legacy Place Shopping Center, where the school is located, is in the final stages of its renovations, and having art in public places is one of their goals.

The academy's Art teacher Dino Turull and his student Malakhi designed the chair to look and feel like Florida with a pink flamingo wearing a hat, palm trees, waves, and a sandy beach, set against a bright blue sky.

"It's already a focal point of the plaza. So for them to be able to contribute something that has meaning in the community is just very special [for] both of them," said Allison Axelrod, head of school at Fusion Academy Palm Beach Gardens.

Some of the other students helped as well. The oversized chair is featured in front of a pond at the complex's roundabout.

