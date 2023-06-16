Fishing tournament set to reel in big donations for boater safety

JUPITER, Fla. — The AustinBlu Foundation’s mission is to raise awareness about boat safety and new life-saving boating technology.

The foundation was formed in 2015 when two young boys went missing at sea off the Jupiter Inlet.

Turning a tragedy into awareness to save boaters' lives is the mission of the AustinBlu Foundation.

On Saturday, they will be hosting a fishing tournament coordinated by Jupiter's River Center.

"It's our fifth year doing it with the River Center and you can fish off land or sea and it's geared towards kids but we do have some adults that fish as well and it's a really fun event," said Carly Black.

Black formed the AustinBlu Foundation in 2015 after a tragedy involving two teenage boaters from Jupiter who were lost at sea on July 24, 2015. Austin Blu Stephanos, the foundation's namesake, was one of those boys.

To date, the organization has worked with the US Coast Guard and Jupiter's River Center to host boater education, certification classes, and pass boater safety legislation.

The Foundation's “Beacon Bill” offers Florida owners a discount on their vessel registration fee if they have a registered EPIRB (emergency position-indicating radio beacon) on the vessel.

The family-friendly tournament will start at 7 a.m. and lines out of the water by 3 p.m. Registration has closed for the event.