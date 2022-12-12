Fishermen of Jupiter bring their catch straight to restaurants

JUPITER, Fla. — When you sit down to eat a fresh fish at any of the restaurants located at Charlie & Joe's at Love Street in Jupiter, there is a good chance the fish was caught in the waters right off the Jupiter Inlet.

Bait fisherman Tommy Armstrong said he starts working each morning at 2 a.m. His goal is to catch nocturnal bait fish and then sell them to other fishermen as the sun is rising right from the docks near Love Street.

Other fishermen, like James Dulin, use mullet fish as bait to catch king dolphin, mackerel and wahoo. Dulin said he loves where he works.

"This is my office. I get up in the morning and I come down on my boat, and I go out there I spend all day fishing out there," Dulin said. "I come in here. I sell my fish right there. I go to Fishing Headquarters, which is my local tackle shop right here. Everything revolves right around Jupiter. ... I love Jupiter."

When Dulin returns with his haul, he sells most of his catch to the Tackle Box at Charlie and Joe's, which they then use in their restaurants.

Dulin has worked from the Love Street Docks for more than 30 years except for a three-year period while restaurants in front of the lighthouse were built.

"Then one day I got a call from [Charlie and Joe's]. They wanted me to come back," Dulin said. "I came back as fast as I could because this is where I want to be. They've been super nice to me."