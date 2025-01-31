Final weekend of South Florida Fair promises big crowds, new attractions

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The South Florida Fair is gearing up for a busy and exciting final weekend as large crowds are expected to flood the fairgrounds after a rainy and chilly start to the season.

Running through Sunday, Feb. 2, the fair continues to bring entertainment, agriculture, and family fun to visitors at the South Florida Fairgrounds off Southern Boulevard.

AG-VENTURELAND EXHIBIT

This year's fair features a brand-new Ag-Ventureland Kids Area, an interactive exhibit where children can learn about farming through hands-on activities, a pedal tractor area, and arts and crafts. The exhibit offers a unique opportunity for families to connect with Florida's rich agricultural heritage in a fun and engaging way.

BABY CALVES

Behind the scenes of the 'Moo-ternity Ward' at the South Florida Fair

One of the highlights of this year's fair has been the birth of 16 calves on-site, with more expected before the weekend wraps up. These calves are artificially inseminated so that their births align with the fair's schedule, giving visitors a firsthand look at the miracle of life. Local dairy farmers from Larson Dairy Farms have been on hand to educate fairgoers about the birthing process and the care required for newborns.

THE LEAFY GREENS BAND

Leafy Greens playing South Florida Fair Friday

Beyond agriculture, the fair boasts five stages of continuous live entertainment, including performances from The Leafy Greens Band, known for their unique Folk/Americana sound. The band will perform three times on Friday at 1:30 p.m., 3:30 p.m., and 5:30 p.m. at the fair before heading to Double Roads Tavern in Jupiter for a Friday night performance from 8 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.

MINOR POLICY CHANGE

To accommodate the expected surge in attendance, the fair has made a slight change to its minors' policy for Saturday night. Starting at 5 p.m. (instead of 7 p.m.), all guests under 18 must be accompanied by an adult guardian (21 or older) with a valid ID. A maximum of four minors per guardian will be allowed. Additionally, admission and a ride wristband purchase are required for ages 11 to 17.

With a sunny forecast and plenty of excitement on tap, the South Florida Fair's final weekend is expected to be one of the most memorable yet. For more information, visit southfloridafair.com.

