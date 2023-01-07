Fiesta De Pueblo and Business Expo is Saturday in Greenacres

GREENACRES, Fla. — The Fiesta De Pueblo and Business Expo will take place Saturday in Greenacres as a time for the Latino/Hispanic communities to come together.

The event is hosted every year to ring in the new year in the Hispanic community. There will be something for people of all ages, from dancing, workshops in arts and crafts, tips on leadership, and business planning and management.

Juan Pagan, with the Florida Hispanic American Chamber of Commerce, says every year thousands of people attend the event.

"There's going to be food, education, because one size doesn't fit all," she says. "We all belong to different countries, different cultures, different habits, different ways of doing things. And it's about learning from each other."

The festivities run from noon until 10 p.m. at the Samuel Ferreri Community Park ion Jog Road near 10th Avenue North.

More information can be found on the event website.