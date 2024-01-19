'Fiddler on the Roof' now playing in Boca Raton

BOCA RATON, Fla. — The lyrics of familiar Broadway songs like, "Matchmaker Matchmaker make me a match!" now fill and reverberate the auditorium at the Wick Theatre and Costume Museum.

"And just when you think, 'Oh, I've heard all the great songs' in comes another one... ...I mean we all know every one of them. No matter what your religion we all know every one well," said Kimberly Wick, who serves as the theatre's vice president.

"I think it's just an amazing universal story that everyone can relate to about wanting to hold on to traditions that we've loved our whole lives while at the same time needing to support the people that we love, and that's heavy his journey and it's just a wonderful role to be able to play," said Bruce Sabath, who plays Tevye.

"If I Were a Rich Man" performed by the cast of Fiddler on the Roof at The Wick Theatre & Museum Club

"It's tragically current. But it is [a] universal story. It's at the heart of it of family, children growing going away and being forced out of your home is something that the world can relate to. And I don't think there's going to be a person that won't feel that," said actress Patty Gardner who plays Golde.

"Do you love me?" Performed by the cast of Fiddler on the Roof at The Wick Theatre & Museum Club

A spokesperson for the Wick said, "With its themes of family and home, Fiddler on the Roof is particularly resonant during the current times. And what a perfect time to reconnect to one of the Broadway’s greatest musicals that takes you on a journey unlike any other."

'Far from the Home I Love Lyrics' - The cast of Fiddler on the Roof. Now playing at The Wick Theatre & Museum Club

Marilyn Wick who is the Executive Producer said getting the rights to the musical wasn't an easy task, "It took us a decade a decade to get the royalty rights. It is a wonderful way to start the new year."

The musical runs through Feb. 11 and tickets start at $79. For more information, click here.