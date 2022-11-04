Feast of Little Italy takes over Abacoa Town Center this weekend

JUPITER, Fla. — This weekend, Florida’s largest Italian Festival returns to Abacoa Town Center in Jupiter.

The free three-day festival celebrates everything Italian including the heritage, culture, entertainment and food.

“Come enjoy the love and a feeling of being together and breaking bread. Just come and smile and enjoy come out here. We've get to congregate together again. It's been so long so we all get to come back together with a greater appreciation knowing what it meant when it was gone,” said the festival’s co-founder Jerry Somma.

Festival hours throughout the weekend, are 4 p.m. – 10 p.m. Friday; 11 a.m. – 10 p.m. Saturday; and 11 a.m. – 8 p.m. Sunday.

Little Smiles is kicking off its annual toy drive. They are asking festival-goers to bring a new unwrapped toy and there is a specific need for items for teens.

Parking is free and the entertainment selection is vast including performer Austin Giorgio known from NBC’s The Voice.