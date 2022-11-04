Watch Now
Feast of Little Italy takes over Abacoa Town Center this weekend

“The aromas from the authentic Italian food, the jovial entertainment, and the kindness of philanthropy. All components that make up the free festival is kicking off tonight. This morning WPTV’s T.A. Walker is Shining A Light on the Feast of Little Italy in Jupiter.
Posted at 9:39 AM, Nov 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-04 09:39:00-04

JUPITER, Fla. — This weekend, Florida’s largest Italian Festival returns to Abacoa Town Center in Jupiter.

The free three-day festival celebrates everything Italian including the heritage, culture, entertainment and food.

“Come enjoy the love and a feeling of being together and breaking bread. Just come and smile and enjoy come out here. We've get to congregate together again. It's been so long so we all get to come back together with a greater appreciation knowing what it meant when it was gone,” said the festival’s co-founder Jerry Somma.

Festival hours throughout the weekend, are 4 p.m. – 10 p.m. Friday; 11 a.m. – 10 p.m. Saturday; and 11 a.m. – 8 p.m. Sunday.

Little Smiles is kicking off its annual toy drive. They are asking festival-goers to bring a new unwrapped toy and there is a specific need for items for teens.

Parking is free and the entertainment selection is vast including performer Austin Giorgio known from NBC’s The Voice.

