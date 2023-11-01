Feast of Little Italy returns this weekend to Jupiter

JUPITER, Fla. — The aromas from the authentic Italian food, jovial entertainment, a 90-foot ferris wheel and the kindness of philanthropy are all components that make up the free Feast of Little Italy, kicking off Friday in Jupiter's Abacoa Town Center.



The three-day family street festival will have national Italian entertainment, food demonstrations from local and national chefs.

Organizers said the festival has been dedicated to the importance of family and community.

"We have passion for family, passion for our community, our friends, obviously for our food and wine and music," Jerry Somma, who is the co-founder of the Feast of Little Italy, said. "We love to love and that is special. So this weekend, you don't have to be Italian to come out and enjoy but when you do come here, you're Italian."

Live entertainment includes a Bon Jovi tribute band, '70s, '80s and Today's hits coverband, and a celebrity cheese building contest for charity.

Below is the complete entertainment schedule:



Friday – Livin' on a Prayer (Bon Jovi Tribute Band)

Saturday – Studio 54 (‘70s, ‘80s, and Today hits)

Sunday – Celebrity Cheese Building Contest

For more information about the festival, click here.