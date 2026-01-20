Family Fun Day returns to Boynton Beach with superheroes, princesses and community spirit

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — The countdown is on for the Schoolhouse Children’s Museum. They are bringing back its annual Family Fun Day this Saturday, Jan. 24, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Boynton Beach Amphitheater in Centennial Park.

This free community celebration is all about embracing imagination and honoring real-life and fictional heroes — from police officers and firefighters to princesses and caped crusaders. Families can expect a lively costume parade, bounce houses, music and dancing by Digital Vibez, creative arts and crafts, meet-and-greets with beloved fairytale characters, and a sensory-friendly play space.

IF YOU GO:

Boynton Beach Amphitheater, Centennial Park

Saturday, Jan. 24

10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

More info: schoolhousemuseum.org

This article includes information provided by the Schoolhouse Children’s Museum and was written using AI assistance under the supervision of WPTV staff to ensure accuracy, clarity, and adherence to newsroom standards.

