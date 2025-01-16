Faith Lutheran Church's rummage sale: A community tradition with purpose

NORTH PALM BEACH, Fla. — For over 30 years, Faith Lutheran Church's Rummage Sale has been a staple of the community, providing incredible bargains while supporting missions locally and worldwide.

This beloved event occurs thrice a year, offering various items, from children's and adult clothing to household essentials, jewelry, books, toys, electronics and even light furniture.

The next sale will be held on Friday, Jan. 17 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Saturday, Jan. 18 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Faith Lutheran Church's gym, located at 555 U.S. Highway One in North Palm Beach.

Photographer Elvis Does some early shopping

Shoppers can also browse upscale clothing, holiday items, and more—all at rock-bottom prices.

Proceeds from the sale go directly to benefit those in need, making this event a perfect opportunity to give back while snagging some treasures.

This year the organizers, Women of Faith, plan to send a portion of the proceeds to victims of the California wildfires.

