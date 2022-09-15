Explore the Roar! Dinosaurs are back at the Cox Science Center

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Prepare your paleontology gear! Thursday morning WPTV NewsChannel 5 got a sneak peek at the new dinosaur exhibit opening today at the Cox Science Center.

There are dynamic animatronic displays and several kid-friendly activities.

Dino Island is a topography exhibit where you can change sea level and see what creatures and volcanos appear.

Kids can color their own dinosaur and make it appear in virtual reality.

In the Fizzy Dino Egg experiment, kids can watch dinosaurs hatch.

There are two augmented reality exhibits. In one, you can walk and pet a duckbilled dinosaur. In the other, a dinosaur head forms on top of your head.

Dinosaurs are popping up all over Palm Beach County including the Nordstrom Court at The Gardens Mall and at baggage claim at Palm Beach International Airport.