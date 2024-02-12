Watch Now
LifestyleShining A Light

Actions

Experience the 'world's biggest bounce house' in Lake Worth Beach this weekend

There are sessions for toddlers, juniors, bigger kids and adults only
Big Bounce America is making waves in Palm Beach County with the "world's biggest bounce house," featuring the all-new OctoBlast.
Big Bounce America comes to Lake Worth Beach. Feb. 10, 2024.png
Posted at 10:22 AM, Feb 12, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-12 10:22:37-05

LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. — It's the last weekend to experience the inflatables at Big Bounce America in Lake Worth Beach.

Organizers said they have "the world's largest bounce house." It is a 24,000-square-foot inflatable, wonderland with an obstacle course, giant slide, ball pit and more.

Another attraction is new OctoBlast. OctoBlast features an oversized octopus that creates her own wacky eight-arm foam party.

There are sessions for toddlers, juniors, bigger kids and adults only. Check Big Bounce America's website here for times and tickets.

Lake Worth Beach schedule and address below:

Dates
Friday, Feb. 16
Saturday, Feb. 17
Sunday, Feb. 18

Address
John Prince Park, 2700 6th Ave S., Lake Worth Beach, FL 33461

To learn more about Big Bounce America, click here.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.