Experience #LoveDelray’s “Feel Good Summer”

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — The Delray Beach Downtown Development Authority (DDA) has announced the launch of #LoveDelray’s “Feel Good Summer.” This vibrant initiative invites both residents and visitors to embrace a season filled with inspiration, excitement, and community spirit.

Lineup of Events

Get ready for a fun-filled summer that promises a variety of experiences! #LoveDelray is hosting a range of captivating events designed to engage and uplift. Here’s a sneak peek at what’s in store:

Full Moon Yoga Events: Experience serenity under the night sky as you practice yoga during the enchanting full moon. This unique event combines mindfulness with the beauty of nature, providing a perfect way to unwind and connect with fellow enthusiasts.

Cold Plunge Pop-Ups: Prepare to invigorate your senses with these refreshing plunge experiences. Cold plunges are not only great for recovery but also an exhilarating way to cool off during the summer heat!

Live Concerts: Enjoy live music from talented artists, including a special tribute to Fleetwood Mac, with TRUE RUMOURS taking the stage on July 25. These concerts provide an excellent opportunity to gather with friends and enjoy the lively atmosphere of downtown.

Engaging Art Walks: Explore the artistic heartbeat of Delray Beach with guided art walks that showcase local talent. The art scene is thriving, and these walks offer a chance to appreciate creativity while mingling with like-minded art lovers.

Special Savings

Another exciting aspect of #LoveDelray's “Feel Good Summer” is the launch of the #LoveDelray Savings Pass. Local businesses—including over 65 restaurants, retail shops, yoga studios, and fitness centers—are offering exclusive discounts and promotions throughout the summer. Whether you're looking to enjoy a delicious meal, shop for unique gifts, or try a new fitness class, the Savings Pass is your ticket to great deals in downtown Delray Beach.

Upcoming Events to Mark on Your Calendar

Delray Beach Pride Fest & Concert: Celebrate diversity and unity on June 14, from 4-7 p.m., in a festival that embodies love and acceptance.

The Best of Rod Stewart featuring Barry Britton: On June 27, from 5-9:30 p.m., it’s a musical tribute to the legendary Rod Stewart.

Pop2000 TOUR Concert and POP Culture Exhibition: Relive the nostalgia on July 5, from 6-10 PM, with music and displays that celebrate the early 2000s.

Coco Market Wellness Festival: A health and wellness on July 6, from 9 a.m.-3 p.m., with vendors and activities focused on well-being.

LoveDelray Full Moon Yoga & Ecstatic Night Under the Stars: Experience yoga and community on July 10, from 6:30-9:30 p.m., billed as a night of relaxation and joy.

Join the Celebration

This summer is all about connection, celebration, and well-being. With #LoveDelray’s “Feel Good Summer,” there’s something for everyone to enjoy, and it’s the perfect opportunity to explore the beautiful downtown area that has just been voted the #1 beach in Florida by a USA TODAY readers poll.

