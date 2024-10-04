Experience a night of art and ale at second annual Art & Ale Soiree

BOCA RATON, Fla. — The second annual Art & Ale Soiree is about bonding over beer and brushes.

The event will be Saturday, Oct. 5 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the Boca Raton Museum of Art, located at 501 Plaza Real in Mizner Park.

At this unique event, mingle with fellow beer enthusiasts, enjoy live music, and immerse yourself in the latest art exhibit featuring contemporary photography that inspires deeper reflection.

Attendees will have the opportunity to engage in art-making activities, savor local craft beers, and delight in culinary creations from South Florida's most innovative breweries and restaurateurs, all within the enchanting ambiance of the museum.

The evening will showcase a variety of local craft beers from renowned breweries such as:



Barrel of Monks

Prosperity Brewing

NOBO Brewing

Saltwater Brewery

Gulfstream Brewery

Crazy Uncle Mike's

In addition to beer, the Sunset Tequila Fest will offer tequila sampling, adding another layer of enjoyment to the festivities.

Tickets for the Art & Ale Soiree include museum admission, unlimited beer and tequila sampling, and a souvenir glass. Food will be available for purchase from various vendors.

Members: $40

Non-members: $45

Tickets can be purchased in advance by clicking here, or at the door on the day of the event.