Exhibits closing soon at Norton Museum of Art in West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — It's the final days to see two exhibits at the Norton Museum of Art in West Palm Beach.

A Remarkable Gathering exhibit at Norton Museum of Art

"A Remarkable Gathering: The Fisher Landau Family Collection" comprises artworks by many of the most outstanding artists of the late 20th century and accounts for some of the finest examples of their work over an eighty-year period. The exhibit closes Sept. 11.

J. Rachel Gustafson, the Norton Museum's senior director of curatorial operations and research, said the collection "looks at 80 years of art making from the viewpoint of one passionate collector, Emily Fisher Landau."

She said the collection spans from the earliest works into the 1920s to contemporary artists like Andy Warhol.

Norton Museum of Art's "Years of Glass" collection

Dale Chihuly glass sculptures in West Palm Beach

The year 2022 marks four decades of collecting contemporary glass at the Norton and it is on display through Labor Day weekend.

"We're looking at the Norton collection holistically over that 40-year period and saying, 'Well, what have we collected? When we look at the medium of glass, what does that mean? What are its forms? What is its function?,'" Gustafson said. "And so you have a quite diverse grouping of objects. It's not just vessels (from Dale Chihuly) like you see behind me here, but all sorts of different ways artists have deployed that medium to make something beautiful."

Deal Alert

Saturday is the last chance for Palm Beach County residents to enjoy free Saturday admission. City of West Palm Beach residents receive free Saturday admission all year long.