Entrepreneurial organization 1909 expands reach in West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Exciting news for entrepreneurs in Palm Beach County.

The non-profit organization 1909, which has been a cornerstone of the local creative and entrepreneurial landscape since 2018, has moved into its brand-new headquarters.

Located at 319 Clematis Street, in the heart of downtown West Palm Beach, this 9,000-square-foot space marks a significant milestone for both the organization and the local startup community.

1909 By The Numbers (since 2018)*



1,009 members served

150 businesses launched

250+ jobs created and supported

500+ hours of mentorship provided

$22.7 million in member business revenue

$29 million in capital raised

$66 million in economic impact (2022 & 2024 combined)

$180,000 in contracts awarded to local businesses through Project 1909

548,000 in pro-bono work donated to members through CO-LAB

*Source 1909

What do you want me to Shine A Light on? What are you most proud of where you live? Email me at tawalker@wptv.com.