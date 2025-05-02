Watch Now
Entrepreneurial organization 1909 expands reach in West Palm Beach

The non-profit organization has been a cornerstone of the local creative and entrepreneurial landscape since 2018
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Exciting news for entrepreneurs in Palm Beach County.

The non-profit organization 1909, which has been a cornerstone of the local creative and entrepreneurial landscape since 2018, has moved into its brand-new headquarters.

Located at 319 Clematis Street, in the heart of downtown West Palm Beach, this 9,000-square-foot space marks a significant milestone for both the organization and the local startup community.

1909 By The Numbers (since 2018)*

  • 1,009 members served                 
  • 150 businesses launched 
  • 250+ jobs created and supported  
  • 500+ hours of mentorship provided  
  • $22.7 million in member business revenue  
  • $29 million in capital raised  
  • $66 million in economic impact (2022 & 2024 combined) 
  • $180,000 in contracts awarded to local businesses through Project 1909  
  • 548,000 in pro-bono work donated to members through CO-LAB 

*Source 1909

