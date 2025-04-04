Engineer It! showcases students' ingenuity, problem-solving abilities

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The Cox Science Center and Aquarium will be transformed into a hub of creativity and innovation as students from grades 1 to 12 come together for the 38th Annual Engineer It!

The competition is on Saturday, April 12. The event challenges young minds to engage in hands-on engineering design activities, culminating in an egg drop challenge.

With $5,000 in cash and prizes on the line, students will participate in various engineering categories that tests their ingenuity and problem-solving abilities.

Competing Categories

This year’s competition features six distinct challenges:



Drop It: Participants design an egg container to protect it from a 50-foot drop. Thrill It: Teams created imaginative and exciting marble roller coasters. Fly It: Students construct paper airplanes aimed at achieving the perfect flight. Build It: Competitors engineer balsa wood bridges designed for maximum strength. Clean It: Teams create water filtration systems to demonstrate their engineering prowess. Power It: Students built solar-powered boats, showcasing sustainable energy solutions.

More info: https://www.coxsciencecenter.org/event/engineer-it

