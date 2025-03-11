Edna W. Runner Education Center to host day of health and wellness

JUPITER, Fla. — On Saturday, April 5, the Edna W. Runner Education Center will host a Wellness Fun Fair from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. It’s a free event designed to promote health, happiness, and community spirit. With a lineup of activities and offerings, the fair promises to be a celebration that engages people of all ages.

The Wellness Fun Fair aims to foster connections within the community while promoting healthier lifestyles. Attendees can look forward to a variety of local health and wellness vendors showcasing their products and services. From nutritionists to fitness coaches, these vendors will offer valuable resources and tips tailored to help participants enhance their well-being.

The first 200 guests will receive free yoga mats as part of a wellness giveaway, encouraging everyone to participate in a community yoga session. Guests are also invited to bring their own mats to join in on the fun.

Edna Runner Education Center

7187 Edna Runner Way (name of the road was changed from Church Street)

Jupiter, FL 33458

