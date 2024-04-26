'Ears' all you need to know about the 24th annual Sweet Corn Fiesta

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Freshly harvested corn, grown locally and prepared hot and buttery, is what the Sweet Corn Fiesta is all about.

Now in its 24th year, the one day only event will be held from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday in Yesteryear Village at the South Florida Fairgrounds located at 9067 Southern Blvd.

Palm Beach County grows more sweet corn than any other county in the U.S. Local farmers cultivate more than 27,000 acres annually. That’s cause for celebration, the impetus behind the fiesta, letting residents know the importance of this crop.

The event will feature live music by two bands — Andrew Morris Band and Krystal River Band — along with a green market, children’s games, and corn shucking and corn eating contests.

“This year we have a surprise for the kids but they’ll have to attend the event to see what that is,” Sweet Corn Fiesta founder Ann Holt said.

T.A. Walker dresses up in a corn costume for the Sweet Corn Fiesta

The event culminates with the National Sweet Corn Eating Championship presented and sanctioned by the International Federation of Competitive Eaters, Inc. During this grueling yet quick competition, Major League Eating members from across the country challenge themselves by consuming Florida sweet corn ears for 12 minutes. The total prize purse is $6,100 broken down as follows:

1st - $2,500

2nd - $1,500

3rd - $1,000

4th - $600

5th - $300

6th - $200

Last year marked the rise of a new corn queen, Miki Sudo, consuming a jaw-dropping total of 52 ears of corn in just 12 minutes. She dethroned the 2022 champion, Gideon Oji, by just half an ear of corn. Carmen Cincotti holds the world record of 61.75 ears.

Admission is $10 for adults, $5 for children ages 6 to 12, and free for kids 5 years old and younger. Parking is free. Proceeds benefit agriculture education and advocacy programs and Glades area food banks.

For those who can’t attend the Sweet Corn Fiesta, boxes of sweet corn will be available just outside of the entry gates for $25. One box holds about 48 ears. Attendees may purchase the same size box for $20.