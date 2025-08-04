Dressing for success: Local kids get a stylish start to school year

LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. — It’s back-to-school time, and thanks to Adopt-A-Family (AAF) of the Palm Beaches, 146 kids attending their Lake Worth Beach campus are nearly ready to roll—backpacks packed, supplies sorted.

But there’s one thing still missing: school clothes.

That’s where the “Ready, Set, Dress” program comes in. Partnering with GL Homes, the nonprofit kicked things off with a $14,000 donation to buy every child a brand-new shirt, pants, and shoes—shopping done at Old Navy.

But one outfit won’t cut it for a full week of school. That’s why AAF is asking for help to give each child a full wardrobe to start the year with confidence and comfort.

The clothing drive runs through Sept. 1, and you can pitch in by shopping their Amazon wish list.

