Downtown Palm Beach Gardens Art & Craft Festival set for Jan. 10–11

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — Residents and visitors can explore the newly redesigned Downtown Palm Beach Gardens as the open-air center is transformed into a vibrant showcase of creativity during the Downtown Palm Beach Gardens Art & Craft Festival on January 10–11 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days.

Nearly 100 local and visiting artists and fine craft artisans will present handmade, functional works of art — from original home goods and one-of-a-kind artwork to pottery, jewelry, and more. Every creation is made in the United States and has been selected through a juried process to ensure exceptional quality and variety.

The two-day festival offers an opportunity for attendees to meet the artists, learn more about their techniques, and purchase unique pieces directly from the creators.

Admission is free, parking is free and pets are welcome!

Presented by Howard Alan Events, the show is part of their nationally recognized portfolio of fine art and craft festivals that draw artists from across the country.

Address: 11701 Lake Victoria Gardens Avenue

