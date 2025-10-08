Dogs join survivors on the water for Paws in Pink breast cancer awareness paddle

JUNO BEACH, Fla. — This October, the Lighthouse Dragons boat team is marking a decade on the water with a powerful tribute to Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

On Saturday, Oct. 11, survivors, supporters, and their four‑legged friends will take to the Intracoastal Waterway for Paws in Pink – Paddle Your Pup, a family and pet‑friendly benefit paddle that promises a striking “sea of pink” in honor of those fighting or surviving breast cancer.

Registration opens at 9 a.m. at Blueline Surf & Paddle in Jupiter, with the first splash at 10 a.m.

The celebration includes a paddling extravaganza for participants and pets in pink costumes, dragon boat experiences with the Lighthouse Dragons, and contests for best in show and most festive watercraft. Guests can also enjoy a pet adoption tent hosted by South Florida Mutt Rescue, raffles, swag bags, and event merchandise.

Participation is $35 for paddlers — which includes a T‑shirt and swag bag — and free for spectators.

Paddle boards and kayaks can be rented for $10 at Blueline Surf & Paddle and participants should call 561‑744‑7474 to reserve.

Event shirts will be available on site, with all proceeds benefiting the Lighthouse Dragons, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to promoting healthy, active lifestyles and providing opportunities for breast cancer survivors and supporters through dragon boating.

