Watch Now
LifestyleShining A Light

Actions

Do your kids need help with homework? This is free

Homework Help Just Got Easier! This morning, we are connecting you to free tutoring from certified teachers at the Mandel Public Library. This morning, T.A. Walker is shining a light on how your child can benefit this school year.
Posted

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Have your kids come home with packets of homework to complete?

Then do you and your child get into an argument about how to solve a simple math problem because you learned how to solve it one way, and now they have a different, seemingly longer and less efficient way?

That's where the Mandel Public Library comes in. They offer free tutoring to students ages K-12 by certified teachers.

In addition, kids can get help with long-term projects, test prep, and homework. Parents can come and get questions answered. The students also receive a healthy snack while they are tutored.

This is open to all Palm Beach County students from any municipality. You don't even need a library card.

Parents can also speak to educators to create goals for their kids, and better understand their child’s progress.

Get more information by clicking here.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

At WPTV, It Starts with Listening