Do your kids need help with homework? This is free

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Have your kids come home with packets of homework to complete?

Then do you and your child get into an argument about how to solve a simple math problem because you learned how to solve it one way, and now they have a different, seemingly longer and less efficient way?

That's where the Mandel Public Library comes in. They offer free tutoring to students ages K-12 by certified teachers.

In addition, kids can get help with long-term projects, test prep, and homework. Parents can come and get questions answered. The students also receive a healthy snack while they are tutored.

This is open to all Palm Beach County students from any municipality. You don't even need a library card.

Parents can also speak to educators to create goals for their kids, and better understand their child’s progress.

Get more information by clicking here.