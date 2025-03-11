District Fit community event happening in West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — West Palm Beach is gearing up for the highly anticipated District Fit 2025 event. It's a one-day fitness festival dedicated to promoting health, wellness, and inclusivity.

The event takes place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at CityPlace and Hilton West Palm Beach on Saturday, March 15.

Free wellness event in CityPlace this weekend

Designed as a donation-based event, District Fit 2025 offers an impressive lineup of group fitness classes and activities that are accessible to everyone, all while raising funds for Love Serving Autism, a local nonprofit devoted to providing adaptive and inclusive therapeutic racquet sports instruction for children and adults with Autism Spectrum Disorders and unique abilities.

The day's events will include a variety of classes, from calming yoga sessions to high-energy dance parties, allowing attendees to choose activities that resonate with them while contributing to a noble mission.

BELOW: Event Schedule

8 a.m. – Sound Bath and Stretch (Hilton)

8:30 a.m. – Movement with MVMNT (CityPlace)

9 a.m. – Girls Who Walk (CityPlace)

9 a.m. – Celis Run Club (CityPlace)

9 a.m. – Sculpt and Sweat (Hilton)

10 a.m. – Stroller Strides (CityPlace)

10 a.m. – Dog Mom Walk (CityPlace)

10 a.m. – Yoga with Natalie (CityPlace)

10 a.m. – Beats and Bands (Hilton)

11 a.m. – Best Butt Ever with Equinox (CityPlace)

11 a.m. – Surfer’s Shred (Hilton)

Noon – Hip Hop Yoga with Jade (CityPlace)

Noon – Partner WOD with Squad (CrossFit Squad)

Noon – Jiu Jitsu Self Defense (Hilton)

1 p.m. – HYROX with 1401 Athletics (CityPlace)

2 p.m. – Night Runners WPB Run Club (CityPlace)

2 p.m. – Flow State with Be You Disco (CityPlace)

3 p.m. – Pound Fitness (CityPlace)

4 p.m. – Zumba Dance Party with Digital Vibez (CityPlace)

Registration is required to attend. To register, click here.

What do you want me to Shine A Light on? What are you most proud of where you live? Email me at tawalker@wptv.com.