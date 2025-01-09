Watch Now
Disney's 'Frozen' opens at the Maltz Jupiter Theatre

Let it go? Not a chance. This morning, we are shining a light behind the scenes of Disney’s Frozen the Broadway Musical. T.A. is going to reveal the jaw-dropping special effects that bring the icy wonderland to life.
JUPITER, Fla. — The magic of Arendelle has arrived in South Florida as Disney's Frozen The Broadway Musical takes center stage at the Maltz Jupiter Theatre from Jan. 7 to 26.

This production brings the beloved animated film to life with show-stopping performances, dazzling costumes, and stunning special effects. Audiences young and old will be transported to a winter wonderland as they follow the journey of sisters Anna and Elsa.

From iconic songs like "Let It Go" and "Do You Want to Build a Snowman?" to captivating set changes that happen in the blink of an eye, the production promises an unforgettable theatrical experience.

