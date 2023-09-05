Disney Treasure: First look at the new cruise ship

ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. — The Disney Treasure is the sixth ship being added to the Disney Cruise Line fleet.

Its inaugural season will embark on voyages to the eastern and western Caribbean from Port Canaveral starting Dec. 21, 2024.

From bow to stern, guests will encounter favorite characters like Jasmine and Aladdin, an interactive stage with Star Wars characters, a dining experience with Spider-Man and a sweet shop themed after the movie "Zootopia."

"Onboard the Disney Treasure, the sweetshop, Jumbeaux’s Sweets, will be reminiscent of the popular ice cream parlor, Jumbeaux Café, from the bustling mammal metropolis featured in Disney’s “Zootopia.”"#DisneyTreasure @DisneyCruise pic.twitter.com/TNSPODvMy6 — T.A. Walker (@timallanwalker) September 5, 2023

"When you first enter our ship via the grand hall, or what we like to call our Palace At Sea, you'll certainly see Aladdin and Jasmine (and that's because we're transporting guests into this world)," Kristen Ziggler, who is a principal set decorator for Walt Disney Imagineering, said. "It's really inspired by real-world locations such as Asia and Africa, as well as fantastical lands like Agrabah, so different from our other ships."

#DisneyTreasure's Grand Hall, "pays homage to the far-off land of Agrabah from Walt Disney Animation Studios’ classic tale, “Aladdin.” @DisneyCruise pic.twitter.com/4xlzo4uyEq — T.A. Walker (@timallanwalker) September 5, 2023

Plaza de Coco will be the first theatrical dining experience themed to the Pixar film "Coco."

On the #DisneyTreasure, "The vibrant town of Santa Cecilia awakens at Plaza De Coco, the world’s first theatrical dining experience themed to the Disney and Pixar film, “Coco.”" @DisneyCruise pic.twitter.com/sdGQq2UPDO — T.A. Walker (@timallanwalker) September 5, 2023

"This is actually one of the spaces I'm most excited for," Ziggler said. "You'll be able to have Mexican cuisine with a modern twist."

The Disney Treasure will also have the AquaMouse water coaster attraction with a new Minnie and Mickey adventure.

The new #DisneyTreasure will have an #AquaMouse. The adventure will be called, 'Curse of the Golden Egg. ' "an all-new storyline to its existing lineup that follows Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse on a zany misadventure through 760 feet of winding tubes. @disneycruise pic.twitter.com/TjEvx245Wt — T.A. Walker (@timallanwalker) September 5, 2023

For adults only, the Skipper Society is a lounge themed after the Jungle Cruise attraction.

"At the Skipper Society, you'll of course experience the wit and humor of our Jungle Cruise skippers from that classic attraction, as well," Ziggler said. "You'll be able to grab a crafted cocktail, a light snack and enjoy live music entertainment in that venue."

The "Periscope Pub. Serving as Disney Cruise Line’s first venue inspired by the spellbinding adventure of Walt Disney’s 1954 film, “20,000 Leagues Under the Sea” and the legacy Disney Parks attraction."#DisneyTreasure @DisneyCruise pic.twitter.com/oKTPbyPwat — T.A. Walker (@timallanwalker) September 5, 2023

Bookings open for all guests on Sept. 20, 2023.

The Disney Treasure can accommodate 4,000 passengers, is just over 1,100 feet long and has a maximum cruising speed of 23 knots.

"We're hoping that all our friends in South Florida will come up and experience the Disney Treasure as she sails on her maiden voyage," Ziggler said.