Disney Treasure features new exclusive Broadway-style 'Moana' show

PORT CANAVERAL, Fla. — This morning, we Shined A Light at Port Canaveral where Captain Minnie introduced us to the Disney Treasure, Disney Cruise Line's newest ship.

Her maiden voyage is set for Dec. 21 to the Eastern and Western Caribbean.

This ship is packed with incredible features and adventure-themed experiences that are sure to delight guests of all ages.

First up, the Grand Hall. Inspired by the gilded palace of Agrabah from Disney's "Aladdin," this stunning space is the heart of the ship. It's a place for guests to gather, enjoy entertainment, and be surprised by magical moments.

For fans of spooky fun, the Haunted Mansion Parlor is a must-visit. This space pays tribute to the classic Disney park's attraction, offering themed cocktails and an eerie atmosphere that celebrates Haunted Mansion details from around the world.

And don't miss the all-new and exclusive "Disney Tale of Moana" show, an exclusive to the Disney Treasure. This enchanting production brings to life the epic journey of Moana as she sets sail across the ocean, meeting demigods and monsters along the way. It's a captivating story of bravery and self-discovery, filled with stunning visuals and memorable music.

At Plaza de Coco, guests can enjoy a unique dining experience inspired by Disney and Pixar's "Coco." Miguel and his family take you on a colorful, music-filled journey with a festive dinner menu featuring modern twists on traditional Mexican dishes.

Adventure awaits at Skipper Society, a lively outpost inspired by the Jungle Cruise attraction. Here, you can relax with themed cocktails and light snacks in a playful yet refined atmosphere.

