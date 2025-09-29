Disco Inferno in Delray Beach turns glitter into giving for Julia’s Star Foundation

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — The Delray Beach Chamber of Commerce’s annual Do Good Delray month gets underway on Oct. 8, bringing together nonprofit and for-profit Chamber members to create unique fundraising events. One of this year’s highlights is Disco Inferno – A Night to Give, at Good Night John Boy in downtown Delray Beach.

The beneficiary for the evening is Julia’s Star Foundation, a nonprofit created in 2016 to honor the legacy of Julia, a Palm Beach County girl who battled glioblastoma, an aggressive brain cancer, at just 12 years old.

During her treatment in Jacksonville, Julia recognized the challenges pediatric cancer families face — from taking unpaid leaves from work to experiencing significant financial strain. She dreamed of finding ways to support others navigating the same difficult journey. Julia passed away in January 2016, just one week after her 14th birthday, but her mission lived on through the foundation, which focuses on raising awareness, funding research, and providing emotional and financial assistance to families affected by childhood cancer.

Do Good Delray: Building Alliances for a Cause

Do Good Delray was designed to pair nonprofits with local businesses for collaborative, themed events aimed at growing community connections and raising funds. Running throughout Oct., each partnership chooses a venue, creates a concept, and works together to engage supporters while the Chamber promotes the lineup to maximize attendance.

This year, Julia’s Star Foundation is collaborating with PNF Accounting & Advisors for the second year in a row, transforming Goodnight John Boy into a disco-themed fundraiser filled with 1970s-inspired music, décor, and energy.

Event Details

70s disco party — costumes encouraged

Goodnight John Boy, 33 SE 3rd Ave, Delray Beach, FL 33483

Tickets available via juliasstar.org

Why it matters

The Disco Inferno event blends fun, music, and community spirit with a purpose — to carry forward Julia’s mission of helping families in crisis. Guests can expect vibrant disco décor, high-energy music, and opportunities to support the foundation’s work directly. The evening also serves as part of a month-long celebration of collaboration within the Chamber, strengthening the ties between nonprofit causes and local businesses.

Tonight in Delray Beach, the disco ball will spin not just for the dancers on the floor, but for the children and families whose lives will be made brighter by the support raised under its glittering lights.

