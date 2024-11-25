Dinos with feathers? New exhibit lands at Cox Science Center

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Hold onto your bones! From cutting-edge research to life-sized animatronics, "Dino Safari" at the Cox Science Center and Aquarium in West Palm Beach runs through April 27, 2025.

Kids can "grab a passport to Pangea" and see over a dozen animatronic life-sized dinosaurs with breathing lungs, beedy eyes that move, and tiny T-rex hands.

STEAM activities include making fossils, creating virtual reality dinosaurs, and blind-touching fossils.

Some of the dinos have feathers? They didn't when I was in grade school, but things have changed.

"Scientists have changed their way of thinking about how dinosaurs looked they're discovering now that a lot of them have feathers all over their bodies," said Kristina Holt, a spokesperson for the Cox Science Center and Aquarium.

