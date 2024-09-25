Did you hear about the Wild Pants Party?

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — Feeling a little hemmed in? Break free with the Wild Pants Party.

This morning, T.A. Walker is shining a light on the Wild Pants Party, which supports and connects people with disabilities.

What to know:



The Arc of Palm Beach County helps children and adults with disabilities



The Wild Pants Party is a fundraising event for The Arc, which helps children and adults with disabilities



You can participate by donating to a team, forming a team, and attending The Wild Pants Party on Nov. 1

There's an annual party... with pants! It's a really fun celebration and creative event where people wear crazy pants. Some people wear wild pants and some people make their wild pants.

"The Wild Pants Party is a fundraising competition the community can get involved in supporting our mission, serving children and adults with disabilities by donating to a team, starting their own team, or buying tickets to the party," said Charlotte Gill, Chief Advancement Officer for The Arc of Palm Beach County.

Jule Menitoff is this year's co-chair of the Wild Pants Party and co-owner of the charcuterie brand Boardire (which has been on Oprah's Favorite Things list twice). She said it's important for her company to participate: "Overall, [last year] all the teams raised over $80,000 and this year, we're on track to raise over $100,000."

WPTV A look at the charcuterie boards they send out.

Her husband, Aaron, said they hire clients of The Arc during their busiest time.

"The Arc always sends over clients when we're super busy," he said. "So we ship about half a million of [our charcuterie boards] a year, and a lot of it's during December. So they come over and do necessary tasks like putting these cracker boxes and the shipping boxes, and they do things like putting these insulated liners in and the brochures, and they get paid the same thing as everybody else, and they bring amazing energy. They've got incredible skills, they're quick, they're efficient, they're part of the team. And we believe that everybody deserves a chance to feel that way."

To create a fundraising team, buy tickets to the Wild Pants Party, or to donate, visit mightycause.com/event/Wildpants2024.

