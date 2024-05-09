Did you forget about Mom? Here's a cool way to celebrate her!

What to know:



For $40, you get two tickets and a picnic box for two

Boxes are now only sold on sight

You can order kid boxes at the General Store at the village

Three days of picnics from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. (Thursday, Friday, and Saturday).

Parking for Thursday's event will be active because of the Chris Stapleton concert at iThinkFinancial Amphitheatre

Dad, did you forget about Mother's Day?

Don't fret, Yesteryear Village at the South Florida Fairgrounds has you covered with the 2nd annual Mother's Day Picnic.

For $40, you get two tickets to the village that has 33 historic buildings set in the 1940s. You also get a box with treats for two adults that can be eaten at a picnic table or on a blanket you bring with you.

HIGHLIGHT BOX

The Mother's Day bicnic box includes house-made grilled chicken salad, fresh roasted red pepper hummus, carrots and celery, fresh-cut imported cheese, marinated olives, fresh baked bread, jams and jellies, fresh scones, fresh fruit, and crackers.

But wait, what if you want the kids to come? There is a kid's lunch box available for purchase for $10. It includes a ham and cheese sandwich, chips, fruit, and a cookie.

All over the grounds, there are also photo ops for mom to take some selfies and show off her family on social media or send to family members.

What do you want me to Shine A Light on? What are you most proud of where you live? E-mail me, tawalker@wptv.com.