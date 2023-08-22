Delray Beach's Old School Square connecting community to free music and art programs

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — The Delray Downtown Development Authority summer programming continues with free art and music experiences.

The art exhibits are free, in the air conditioning and open to the public at Cornell Art Museum at Old School Square.

"We have three art installations. The first one is art immersive that's in the upper level galleries. And it's two completely immersive pieces where you walk in and you're part of the art part of the installation. On the lower level, we have Delray walls, which is fine art created by neurosis that were here for Delray walls mural festival a couple of weeks ago, so their fine art is in two galleries, and we have one abuela who's a Cuban American artist who creates amazing wood sculptures and created our beautiful piece down the center of the Atrium," said Marusca Gatto, Delray Beach Downtown Development Authority (DDA) Cultural Arts Director.

Immersive art is nothing new but new experiences are on the rise, according to The New Yorker.

"It's a cool new trend because it allows the person to be surrounded by art and to be completely part of what's happening. The piece wouldn't be complete without (the person). They have to be in it. They have to experience it. They have to feel it in their heart and when they walk away they've had a complete full body experience. All their senses have been engaged, Gatto said.

Outside Cornell Art Museum, the Delray Beach Delray Downtown Development Authority has organized a live music summer concert series most of the performances are free.

Art & Jazz on the Ave (Free)

Aug. 23 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. taking place on West Atlantic Avenue.

Derek Mack Band (Free)

Sept. 7 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

A high-energy playing tunes from the '60s to today.

Classic Albums Live ($25)

Sept. 15 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Playing Fleetwood Mac's "Rumors" album from start to finish.

Vagabond Review (Free)

Sept. 21 from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Live music, poetry, visual arts and vendors.

Rolling Stones Tribute Band (Free)

Sept. 22 from 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.