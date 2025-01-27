Delray Beach Open, Food & Wine Series serves up a 'Grand Slam' for foodies

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — The Delray Beach Open isn't just about world-class tennis, it's about world-class taste.

As the tournament gears up to celebrate its 33rd year from Feb. 7 through Feb. 16, the 6th Annual Food & Wine Series promises to steal the spotlight with a lineup of culinary events as exciting as the matches on the court.

Organizers share with WPTV what's new about this year's Delray Beach Open

Foodie fun at this year's Delray Beach Open

From savory burgers to sweet cocktails, this year's foodie festivities feature over 40 local restaurants, food purveyors, and spirit partners, making the Delray Beach Stadium & Tennis Center the ultimate destination for tennis and taste enthusiasts alike.

One of the most anticipated events, the Ladies Day Luncheon, offers a chic afternoon for friends to gather, sip on Bloody Marys and Aperol Spritzes, and indulge in wines from Raeburn Winery. Meanwhile, the Burgers, Bourbon & Brew event on Feb. 11 invites guests to sample the best burgers in town, enjoy bourbon cocktails, and crown the top burger of the night.

For those with a sweet tooth for Italy, Valentine's Day brings the debut of Valentine's & Volleys, a romantic evening celebrating Italian cuisine paired with tennis under the stars. And if tacos are your love language, the 3rd annual Tacos, Tequila & Tennis, happening Feb. 16, serves up a winning trio of bold flavors, handcrafted cocktails, and exciting court action.

The Food & Wine Series wraps up in style with the Championship Weekend Brunch, featuring upscale dining with bottomless Bloody Marys and mimosas, creating the perfect prelude to the ATP stadium court matches.

With some events already sold out, the buzz surrounding this year's Food & Wine Series is undeniable. Tickets are limited, so foodies and fans alike are encouraged to act fast to secure their spot.

For more information and tickets, visit DelrayBeachOpen.com.

