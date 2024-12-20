Darbster Rescue takes 70 pets to New Hampshire to find fur-ever homes, marking 3,000 pets saved this year

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — In a heartwarming initiative, Darbster Rescue demonstrated its unwavering commitment to animal welfare by taking 70 cats and dogs from South Florida to New Hampshire on Friday morning.

This mission aims to reduce the number of adoptable pets euthanized in the Southern United States by relocating them to areas with higher adoption demands. With this latest initiative, Darbster Rescue has successfully shipped around 3,000 pets to New England this year.

A Journey to Forever Homes

Why does Darbster Rescue send pets so far away from South Florida to get rescued? Sounds weird, right?

WPTV asked Ellen Quinlan, the founder of Darbster Rescue, that question.

"Because Florida [is] one of four top euthanasia rates in the country. New Hampshire and New England are basically no-kill," Quinlan said. "So there's a big demand up there for adoptable animals, whereas down here, there's just way too many of them. So every week we load up the trailer, and we bring animals up to our three adoption centers in New Hampshire, and also other partner, shelters in New England."

Darbster Rescue transports 70 pets to New Hampshire to find fur-ever homes, marking 3,000 pets saved this year

How You Can Help

Darbster Rescue's mission is a collaborative effort and community support is vital.

The organization encourages everyone to consider fostering, adopting or donating to help save more lives.

For more information on how to get involved or to support their efforts, visit Darbster Rescue's website.

Since 2015, Darbster Rescue has relocated about 16,000 cats and 3,000 dogs to other areas of the country for adoption.

