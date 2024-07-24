Watch Now
Dance the night away at this Studio 54 pop-up in Fort Pierce

Stage Fright Academy will have actors hustling with crowds
Dust off those platform shoes and get ready to celebrate in style. This morning, T.A. Walker is shining a light on the Sunrise Theatre and its transformation into a disco wonderland where playing, unwinding, and bonding under the disco ball will make you feel like a VIP
Posted at 12:50 PM, Jul 24, 2024

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — Studio 54, once the boogie-woogie disco capital of the world, was famous for hosting the who's who — from musicians like Michael Jackson, Cher, and Diana Ross, to artists like Andy Warhol, to actors like Shirley MacLaine and Elizabeth Taylor.

Well, get on your platform shoes and glam up because a Studio 54-themed fundraiser is coming to the Sunrise Theatre in Fort Pierce called Studio 117, a reference to theater's street address.

Stage Fright Academy will have actors (like the aforementioned ones) hustling with crowds. There will be freaky-deeky aerial performers and silent auction items signed by performers who have played at the Sunrise Theatre.

Follow the disco ball to the event on Saturday, Aug. 3, from 7 -11 p.m. Tickets start at $150.

