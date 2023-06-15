Dads get in free at Rapids Water Park Father's Day weekend

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — Rapids Waterpark is offering free admission to all dads this Father's Day weekend with the purchase of a regular priced ticket for a child age 3 and older.

Free admission is being offered on June 17 and June 18.

South Florida's largest waterpark is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

Children who are 2 years old and younger also get in free.

For details, admission rates, and directions to the park, click here.

The park has also introduced a new Summer Event Series taking place every week in June and July. Click here for a list of events.