Dads get in free at Rapids Water Park Father's Day weekend

All fathers free with purchase of regularly priced ticket
Big Thunder Splash Down Rapids Water Park.jpg
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Joel Kaplan
Posted at 12:18 PM, Jun 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-15 12:18:59-04

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — Rapids Waterpark is offering free admission to all dads this Father's Day weekend with the purchase of a regular priced ticket for a child age 3 and older.

Free admission is being offered on June 17 and June 18.

South Florida's largest waterpark is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

Children who are 2 years old and younger also get in free.

For details, admission rates, and directions to the park, click here.

The park has also introduced a new Summer Event Series taking place every week in June and July. Click here for a list of events.

