Craft cocktail fundraiser for Hurricane Beryl victims

JUPITER, Fla. — Jupiter Grill has two drives to help victims of Hurricane Beryl that will continue through next weekend.

On behalf of Jamaicans of the Palm Beaches that are looking for physical items:



Toilet paper

Paper towels

Sanitizing wipes

Baby wipes

Diapers

Feminine hygiene products

Flashlights

Batteries

Trash bags

Mosquito repellant

Lighters

Matches

Solar lanterns

Non-perishable food items.

Jamaicans of the Palm Beaches will make sure the items get to those on the island who are most desperate.

The restaurant, located at 149 Sounding Avenue in Harborside Place, is now collecting paper products such as No glass items will be accepted. Items can be dropped off in the boxes set up in the restaurant's lobby.

"We are not only a part of this community as business owners, but also residents. It is important to do all we can to help those in need, especially when we are aware of the devastation a hurricane can cause," shared Dave Magrogan, the CEO and founder of The Jupiter Grill.

For those in Texas, the restaurant is donating proceeds from two summer cocktails to the American Red Cross.

Peak of Summer

Rockey's Botanical Liqueur, lemon juice, simple syrup, sparkling wine and rosemary sprig.

Flower Power

Ketel Grapefruit & Rose, Rockey's Botanical Liqueur, hibiscus syrup and mint.