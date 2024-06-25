JUPITER FARMS, Fla. — When Busch Wildlife Sanctuary Executive Director Amy Kight set out to bring a cougar from California to Jupiter Farms, she thought that would be the wildest part of the ride.

Instead, on the freeway she experienced a dust storm in Texas, a wind storm with gusts up to 75 mph in New Mexico and snow for the first time in Arizona.

During the 44-hour continuous ride back to Florida, Charlie remained docile during his three-day trek to Florida from California. His calm demeanor made the journey unexpectedly peaceful, according to Kight.

Cougar's inspiring journey from California to Jupiter Farms

Fun Fact

Cougars, panthers, pumas, and mountain lions are all the same species. They are named based on their geographic regions.

Charlie's Background:

Charlie was in the illegal pet trade.

He has no claws, likely due to someone attempting to domesticate him before releasing him.

Age: 5 years old, thick tan-and-white fur, green eyes, weighs 182 pounds.

Moved from California to Florida at the end of March.

Charlie's Favorite Things:

Rainy days & puddles.

His purple egg.

Male staff members, especially Nathan (his keeper) and Truman (groundskeeper).

Chicken and snacks.

Lounging in the shade or in front of his fan.

Upcoming Event:

Charlie Chat on Tuesday, August 6 at 6 p.m. at Busch Wildlife.

Operating Hours:

Open daily from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

