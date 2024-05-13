Watch Now
Connect with artists as they create masterpieces in Delray Beach

Step inside the beating heart of Palm Beach County's cultural landscape. This morning, T.A. Walker is Shining A Light on Palm Beach County Open Studios. A program that connects you with the inner workings of over 110 professional artists' studios. From painting to glass blowing, sculpture to mixed media, discover the diverse realms of artistic expression waiting to inspire you.
Posted at 10:25 AM, May 13, 2024
Palm Beach County Open Studios is this weekend. It's a program that connects you with the inner workings of more than 110 professional artists' studios.

From painting to glass blowing, sculpture to mixed media, discover the diverse realms of artistic expression waiting to inspire you.

What I like about this is you get a chance to ask the artists why they are doing something a certain way. Why that color? Why that technique? You get a chance to get connected to the artists.

The Cultural Council for Palm Beach County will present Palm Beach County Open Studios on Saturday, May 18 and Sunday, May 19 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

