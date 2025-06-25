'Come as you are': Palm Beach National Golf and Country Club redefining the game of golf

LAKE WORTH, Fla. — In a refreshing shift from traditional golf etiquette, Palm Beach National Golf and Country Club (NASH) is redefining the golfing experience to embrace a "come as you are" philosophy.

Gone are the days of strict dress codes and silent golf claps. Instead, the course is creating an inclusive and vibrant atmosphere for all who wish to enjoy the game.

During a recent visit to the club, I had the opportunity to speak with Mike Dahlstrom, the owner of Palm Beach National, who articulated the course's vision.

"It's unique for the golf industry, for sure, and our motto is more carnival than class," Mike Dahlstrom said. "We wanted to bring that vibe to life here at PBN."

'Come as you are' golf: Course throws out the normal etiquette

The emphasis on community and fun is palpable.

"It's a daily fee. Everyone is welcome—traditional and non-traditional golfers alike are all coming together around the great game of golf," Mike Dahlstrom said.

This open invitation is designed to attract golfers of all backgrounds and skill levels, promoting a sense of belonging on the links.

The course's upcoming clubhouse is set to enhance this inclusive spirit, which Coach Brian Coe highlighted during our conversation.

"We've been doing charitable events here for quite some time. We've raised money for kids throughout the county, and with the new vibe that’s going on here, it’s going to be more fun," Coe said. "We’re going to get more participants, and we’re just excited about what's going on here."

In addition to the fun atmosphere, the new high-tech driving range is set to elevate the golfing experience to new heights. Mike Dahlstrom shared details about the innovative technology being introduced.

"So we built the state-of-the-art high-tech driving range, powered by InRange technology," Mike Dahlstrom said. "You get every ball metric known to man, so for game improvement, it's incredible."

This feature will allow golfers to track their performance and even play virtually against others worldwide.

'Nash' opening up new country club and restaurant

The NASH isn't just focusing on the golf aspect; they are also introducing a vibrant new restaurant and bar, adding to its appeal. Nadia Dahlstrom, co-owner, expressed her enthusiasm.

"For the first time in decades, we're going to have this awesome bar and restaurant here at the NASH," Nadia Dahlstrom said. "It's perfect for indoor and outdoor events. We're going to be open for breakfast, lunch and dinner."

With these exciting developments, Palm Beach National Golf and Country Club is not just a place to play golf, but rather a hub of community engagement and enjoyment.

As Adam Novak, a local golfer, noted about the junior programs.

"We've run the Hobson junior youth program here to get all juniors into the game of golf," Novak said. "My son has really thrived with this."

