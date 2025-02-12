Coco LoveFest to celebrate compassion and connection in Boca Raton

BOCA RATON, Fla. — The Boca Raton Innovation Campus (BRiC) will transform into a hub of love and togetherness this Saturday as it hosts the 3rd Annual CocoFest, now reimagined as Coco LoveFest.

Scheduled to run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., the event is free and promises a day of celebration, wellness activities, and family-friendly fun, all in honor of Valentine's Day.

Event Highlights

Coco LoveFest will feature several engaging areas designed for discovery and enrichment:

Innovation Island: This dynamic hub will host expert panels, workshops, and live demonstrations featuring esteemed speakers such as Adam Jablin, Matthew Williams, and Kyle Fitzgerald. Attendees can also enjoy live painting performances by local artist Justin Sigel.

Meditation Garden: A tranquil space offering sound baths, qigong sessions, and a vibrant drum circle, aimed at helping attendees relax and restore their inner peace.

Ascension Gateway: Fitness enthusiasts can participate in free yoga sessions, fitness classes, and enjoy soulful live music led by well-known local instructors, including Leslie Glickman.

Family Forest: Tailored for younger attendees, this area will feature creative activities, free kids’ yoga sessions by Camp Ladybug, a meet-and-greet with Elsa, and an opportunity to meet adoptable dogs from Big Dog Ranch Rescue.

Healing Oasis: Attendees can explore holistic healing options, including massage therapy, cupping, acupuncture, and animal therapy.

Retail Row: A curated market showcasing over a hundred local South Florida businesses with offerings ranging from wellness products to jewelry, clothing, and home décor.

For more information, visit Coco LoveFest’s website here.

